Music and experiments with ‘Quimirock’ in Mijas

Mijas Council releases their plans for music, events and concerts throughout August.

Experiments to the rhythm of musical notes are a fun proposal for the youth of the area in august from Mijas Town Council.

“This is a children’s concert by ‘Quimirock’, where some crazy scientists will provide a fun and musical day to the rhythm of experiments, rehearsals and lights,” said the mayor of the area, Tamara Vera this morning, August 4.

The first concert will be called ‘Rider, the latest invention’ and will be held at Plaza Virgen de la Peña in Mijas Pueblo on August 11, starting at 9:30pm.

The next show is called ‘The invisible atom’ and will take place on August 27, also at 9:30pm, in the Parque Andalucia de Las Lagunas.

“With these proposals, we continue to present, as we have already done throughout these summer months, different activities focused especially on a family audience.


“Remember that all the shows are different in order to promote mobility between the core of our citizens and also invite consumption in our own terraces and establishments”, emphasised Vera.

Vera also pointed out that “although it is true that this pandemic has once again stopped many events, we want cultural activity to continue flowing in our streets”.

‘Quimirock’ will have free entry with limited capacity, complying with all security measures against COVID.


