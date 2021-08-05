More police for Javea

By
Linda Hall
-
0
More police for Javea
NEW INTAKE: Jose Chulvi and Pepa Gisbert welcome Javea’s new Policia Local officers Photo credit: Javea town hall

JAVEA has an additional 15 established Policia Local officers.

They were recently sworn in after passing entrance exams to cover all vacancies on the local force and bring to an end the temporary status of some officers.

Another seven trainee officers are now on duty after going through the normal selection process, adding a total of 21 officers to alleviate recent problems caused by retirements and changes in regulations, explained Javea’s Public Safety councillor Pepa Gisbert.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Both she and Javea mayor, Jose Chulvi, welcomed the new officers, stressing the significant role that the Policia Local always played, but now more than ever during the pandemic.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here