More police for Javea

JAVEA has an additional 15 established Policia Local officers.

They were recently sworn in after passing entrance exams to cover all vacancies on the local force and bring to an end the temporary status of some officers.

Another seven trainee officers are now on duty after going through the normal selection process, adding a total of 21 officers to alleviate recent problems caused by retirements and changes in regulations, explained Javea’s Public Safety councillor Pepa Gisbert.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Both she and Javea mayor, Jose Chulvi, welcomed the new officers, stressing the significant role that the Policia Local always played, but now more than ever during the pandemic.