Mijas Social Services help 6,000 people in the first half of 2021

The mayor of Mijas, Josele Gonzalez, and the councillor for Social Services, Hipolito Zapico, have said that, in total, 6,000 people have been assisted by the social services department in Mijas from January to June, and 2,800 families have received some type of direct or indirect help from this municipal department.

“We want to value the work that is carried out by Social Services, a fundamental area within the municipal structure, especially since the pandemic began, where many Mijas families are having a really bad time.

“Behind each file, each financial aid, there is a family drama, a complicated situation that we have to analyse from the municipal level to find a solution”, affirmed the councillor from Mijas.

From January to June, the Department of Social Services processed 293 files related to social emergency assistance, 186 files related to family financial aid, 269 files for rental assistance and 485 files for the home help service (SAD).

“The human team in the area has worked with enormous pressure so that this aid reaches the families in Mijas as soon as possible, a task that is a reference not only in the province but throughout Andalusia”, says Gonzalez.

He also wanted to point out that “we are not only talking about financial aid, but also about the work provided, for example, by the Temporary Reception Centre, which was launched in March 2020, and has welcomed 35 people who were homeless”.

Zapico underlined the boost that the government team has given to the Municipal Food Bank through the signing of an agreement with the European Aid Fund for the most disadvantaged people. It is a program managed, among others, by FEGA, the Spanish Agrarian Guarantee Fund, which is entrusted with the purchase and distribution of food based on the rate of poverty or social exclusion or unemployment.

“The Food Bank came out of nowhere and is currently consolidated, helping 625 families from Mijas this semester. A progressive decrease has been noticed during the year, more accentuated in these summer months”, said Zapico.

