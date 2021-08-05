Man City break Premier League transfer record with £100 Million signing of Jack Grealish

MAN CITY have smashed the Premier League’s transfer record by signing Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish for £100 Million

Premier League champions Manchester City have today, Thursday, August 5, smashed the current EPL transfer record for a footballer, by completing the £100 million signing of Aston Villa captain, Jack Grealish on a six-year deal.

This deal surpasses the £89m fee that Manchester United paid for French midfielder Paul Pogba in 2016, and the £85m British record set in 2013 when Wales’ Gareth Bale moved to Real Madrid from Tottenham.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Grealish becomes the sixth most expensive footballer of all time, in a list headed by Neymar Jr, Kylian Mbappe, Philippe Coutinho, Joao Felix and Antoine Griezmann, and one can only wait and see if Harry Kane’s name will be added to the list very soon as well, as rumours abound that he will also move to the Etihad this Summer.

Five seasons ago the young Grealish endured relegation with his boyhood club, Aston Villa, moving on to captain the club, taking them back up into the top-flight in 2019, but now he is propelled onto the glamourous stage of Champions League competition, a tournament which City lost in the final of last season to Chelsea.

Last season saw the England star limited to only 26 appearance for the Villa Park club, due to injury, but now he is linking up with his England teammates John Stones, Kyle Walker, Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden, and possibly, Harry Kane, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.