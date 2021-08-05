Magnum Concert Productions Present a Fabulous Tribute to Neil Diamond and Elvis Presley

With the spectre of Covid-19 hopefully receding, Magnum Concert Productions have planned a series of concerts this Autumn in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society in Teulada – Moraira (AFA).

These shows will be staged in Espai La Senieta, Moraira and will appeal to all musical tastes with the first class production that Magnum are renowned for.

The first show planned for Sunday September 19 features two of the best acts here on the Costa Blanca, with J J Jones’s tribute to Neil Diamond and Simon Patrick’s tribute to the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley.

The show is scheduled to start at 6.30pm and will be conducted in accordance with any restrictions regarding safety that may be in place.

Tickets can be reserved by calling 966 498 493 / 634 355 204 or WhatsApp 618 017 201 or by email: [email protected].

Numbers will be limited so early reservation is recommended.

I look forward to once again staging some great shows and all proceeds will go to the Alzheimer’s centre, which is a great local cause.

Many thanks for your support and I hope to see you soon. You can join our data base which will give you prior notification of our events by emailing: [email protected].

Peter Johnson

CEO Magnum Concert Productions