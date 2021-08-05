Lost and found

A LORRY-DRIVER arrested in Castalla was five time over the legal limit for professional drivers.

Earlier, the manager of the transport firm for which he works in Ribarroja (Valencia), contacted the Guardia Civil because the 39-year-old who was driving the 40-ton lorry had not arrived on schedule at his destination in Lorcha (Alicante).

To allay fears that something had happened to the driver or that he was the victim of a crime, Guardia Civil motorcycle officers were sent out from the force’s Alcoy headquarters to look for the vehicle.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



After locating the lorry in Castalla, the officers flagged it down as they could see that it was erratically-driven. Immediately aware that a breath-test was called for, they found the driver had drunk five times more than was permitted.

He now faces a prison term of up to two years and risks losing his driving licence for six.