I Hate to say I told you so…

I HAVE always been a Corona vaccination sceptic. Irrespective of how many times medical ‘experts’ inform us they are all completely safe, or how the advantages far outweigh the risks etc, the one indisputable fact remains that with all their expertise and vast resources, these people cannot reproduce real time.

Until the true long term effects of whatever they are shoving into us all are revealed, we will never know if these drugs are advantageous or the end of civilisation as we know it. Irrespective of how pious they appear, I don’t believe for an instant that governments are morally driven by the decisions they have made to vaccinate the world. I also doubt it is the pharmaceutical companies wishing to swell their already overflowing coffers. Why should they?

They are already supplying trillions of citizens with conventional drugs. Rocking that particular boat by killing off the customers would achieve nothing. No, at the root of this whole unsavoury prevention experiment lays power. Governments need to get the workforces back in the market at almost any cost!

If they don’t, their economies and power bases could literally crumble around their ears. The foundations of their world order are already built on paper and greed; it wouldn’t take much to turn it all into dust.

As a Taoist I’ve never accepted the way they run the world anyway! As far as the Jab is concerned, at my age It is unlikely I will even be around to experience the long term effects, so I may as well meet the terms of our ‘controllers’ and benefit from any advantages they may offer to those of us who ‘toe the line’. (Some of you may remember I forecast the introduction of vaccination passports months ago – hate to say I told you so!)

Since having both jabs some 10 weeks ago I have actually suffered a succession of niggling headaches which I’m not too happy about. Still at least I have resisted the temptation to thrust my opinions on others.

To my mind, often well intentioned people who try to influence their peers into following their advice are in fact uncertain themselves and are merely seeking reassurance. Well I have the utmost respect for all of them.

However my decision to have this vaccination was a wholly personal preference, carefully weighed up and initiated accordingly.

In am not simple minded or ill-informed and certainly not easily led. So don’t worry about me, personally I’m fine. It’s the youngsters I worry about. I’m not sure I would want to be a teenager in the sort of world we are bequeathing! Perhaps when we come out the other end of all this chaos we will find ourselves in a better place. Dream on Leapy!

Thanks for all you’re mail. I can’t answer them all but I do read every one. Keep ‘em coming. I can take it!

Keep the faith.

Love Leapy

[email protected]

Expatradioscotland.com Mon. Wed. Fri.

