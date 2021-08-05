Head of Italy’s Calabrian Ndrangueta arrested in Madrid

HEAD of the Calabrian Ndrangueta, one of the most wanted fugitives in Italy, has been arrested in Madrid



National Police officers in Madrid, in ‘Rosa de Los Vientos’, a joint operation with the Italian Carabinieri, have arrested Domenico Paviaglianiti, the head of Italy’s Calabrian Ndrangueta, criminal organisation, one of the most wanted fugitives in his country.

He was arrested on a street in the capital of Spain, after investigators had previously located family members in Barcelona, where he had allegedly taken refuge for several months, before relocating to Madrid, where, after some efficient police work, he was once again located and arrested before he could disappear again.

Officers who arrested Paviaglianiti found he was in possession of fake Portuguese identity documentation, six mobile phones, and almost €6,000 in cash.

This sought after fugitive had already been sentenced to 30 years in prison back in 2005, a sentence he had appealed against in the Spanish justice system, in a bid to avoid extradition, after being given a 16-year prison sentence for allegedly killing a man, of which he still has 11 years and eight months still pending.

The detainee was known to have been using an armoured vehicle to travel around in, and that his criminal activities invloved drugs and arms trafficking, but this skilled operation conducted jointly by Spanish and Italian police forces, the head of Italy’s Calabrian Ndrangueta is now back in custody, with the support of the Bologna prosecutor’s office and in collaboration with the Spanish National High Court, as reported by larazon.es.

