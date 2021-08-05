Gibraltar resident who died from Covid-19 was unvaccinated

A press release from Fabian Picardo, the Chief Minister of Gibraltar has announced the death of a Gibraltar resident from Covid-19 on Wednesday, August 4, who was reportedly unvaccinated, making this the first death in Gibraltar linked to coronavirus in some months since the vaccination campaign was carried out.

The press release from the Government of Gibraltar on Wednesday, August 4, reads as follows:

Government confirms death from COVID-19 – 580/2021

The Government regrets to confirm the death of a resident of Gibraltar from COVID-19. The total number of deaths in Gibraltar related to COVID-19 now stands at 95.

The deceased was a man aged 60-65 years old, who died this afternoon of COVID-19 pneumonitis with superimposed bacterial pneumonia. The deceased had underlying medical conditions and was unvaccinated against COVID-19. This will be recorded in tomorrow’s statistics as a death from COVID-19.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: ‘It is deeply upsetting to announce a death from COVID-19 after so many months. My deepest condolences go to the family and friends of the deceased.

‘Today’s news is a harrowing reminder that the pandemic is still not over and this deadly virus is still all around us. Please continue to follow public health advice, wash your hands, and call 111 at the first sign of symptoms. The incidence of COVID-19 related deaths in those who are vaccinated is much lower than those who are not. I strongly urge everyone who has not been vaccinated to contact the GHA to arrange a vaccination now’, as reported by gibraltar.gov.gi.

___________________________________________________________

