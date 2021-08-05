Fuengirola announces animal adoption drive

FUENGIROLA Council has announced a drive to increase animal adoption.

The council said it is encouraging animal adoption in Fuengirola by offering free vaccinations and other vet bills.

The council said: “The month of August is the period of the year with more abandonments and the Department for Health is calling to prevent this.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“Fuengirola has a campaign for the free adoption of pets aimed at registered residents, which covers all the necessary fees, including vaccination, microchip and health card, and asks for citizen collaboration against animal abandonment.”

Councillor for Health, Francisco Javier Garcia Lara, spoke about the work that is carried out from the Municipal Zoosanitary Park.

He said: “The Zoosanitary Park is the place where those animals that are collected after being abandoned on public roads are sent. The council works so that these pets can have a home.”

He added: “Last year there were about 15 pets that were abandoned during the months of July and August. For this reason, we want to appeal to locals to be consistent and understand that a pet becomes another member of the family.”

He said that the council’s adoption programme consists of allowing all those registered in the town to adopt animals for free, including paying for their the passport, all the legal documentation, microchip and rabies vaccine, which is mandatory for any animal that leaves the municipal premises.

He added: “To date, there are more than 30 pets that have managed to find a family for and which have left the facilities of the zoosanitary park to go to their new home.”

Councillor Garcia Lara said that the animals for adoption can be found at www.cuidayadopta.es and for further information, contact 695 269 606.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.