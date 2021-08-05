Fighting the pandemic with jobs

CALPE town hall has engaged 56 employees through its Plan de Empleo Local (Local Employment Plan).

Forty-nine have already started work with the remainder due to begin shortly, announced Calpe mayor, Ana Sala.

All will be working on temporary contracts until December 31.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“This is another project directed at helping Calpe residents,” Sala said.

“We are promoting active labour policies in the battle against unemployment created by the pandemic.”

The Local Employment is financed with €1 million from Calpe’s Budget surplus and aims to help Calpe residents who are aged 16 or over and registered on the municipal Padron since January 1, 2021.

All should have been jobless for between three and six consecutive months and not receiving any type of unemployment benefit or grant.