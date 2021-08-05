Dogs’ most common health problems in dogs

A study from the RVC has found the most common health problems in dogs are dental disease, obesity and ear infections.

The most common health problems of dogs are dental disease (12.5%), ear infection (7.3%) and obesity (7.1%)

65.8% of the observed dogs had at least one disorder in the single year of the study

Male dogs had higher risk than females for 10 disorders: ear infection, aggression, coughing, seizures, foreign body, drug reaction, moist dermatitis, wound, laceration and arthritis

Female dogs had higher risk than males for four disorders: urinary incontinence, urinary tract infection, mammary lump and overgrown nails

The study showed that health in dogs generally deteriorates as dogs age, with older dogs generally having more health problems per year than younger dogs

These findings highlight the complexity of caring properly for dogs; but by knowing more about why dogs get sick, owners are better placed to keep them safe. These findings can also assist veterinarians and owners to decide on the best preventive care for their dog, especially as they get older. Dr Dan O’Neill, Senior Lecturer, Companion Animal Epidemiology, at the RVC, and lead author of the paper, said:

This study shows interesting and strong correlations between human and canine healthcare: the need for good dental and bodyweight maintenance.

Owners should work closely with their vet to plan appropriate dental and weight care programmes at each visit to their veterinary clinic.

