Costa del Sol attracts tourists from Middle East

THE Costa del Sol is set to attract tourists from the Middle East.

The organisation Costa del Sol Tourism said it wants to attract Middle Eastern tourists to boost the luxury tourism sector.

Margarita Del Cid, CEO of Costa del Sol Tourism, set officials will push Malaga in the Middle Eastern markets “and reactivate trust and the flow of visitors among this highly appreciated and important clientele. ahead of the summer season.”

The body is also working on attracting travellers from the UK and Russia.

The news comes after Marbella Council announced it is putting aside € 10 million to attract tourism.

The council said the funding will be used to improve tourism in Marbella.

Marbella Council has now opened the period to locals to put forward their ideas on how the funding can be used.

The ‘Tourist Plan for Large Cities’ will be open to the public for their suggestions. Counselor for Tourism, Laura De Arce, said it was “a key element in the municipal strategy for the reactivation of the sector, after the crisis generated by the pandemic.”

She added that council will accept ideas from “the most representative organizations such as unions, businessmen, consumers, residents, groups of people with disabilities, LGTBI people, environmentalists and the economy.”

The plan will be given € 10 million, funded by Marbella Council and the Junta de Andalucia in an effort to improve tourism.

