Bobby Eaton Dies Aged 62

Bobby Eaton who was widely regarded as one of the best tag-team wrestlers in history has died at age 62.

Bobby Eaton, a wrestler who was widely regarded as one of the best tag team wrestlers has sadly died, his sister confirmed on Facebook yesterday, Wednesday, August 4.

His sister, Deborah, wrote on Facebook: “I never wanted to have to post this, but my Little Brother Beautiful Bobby Eaton passed away last night. When I find out all the details I will post them.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“Bobby was the kindest, loving person you would ever meet. I loved him so much and going to miss him. Please say a prayer for my niece Taryn, she found him. And she just lost her Mom a little over a month ago.”

PWInsider said that Eaton had been in hospital over the last few weeks, after suffering a fall in which he injured his hip and broke multiple fingers, which meant he had missed T-Mart promotions’ The Gathering II convention in which he would have reunited with other Midnight Express members.

Eaton is know for his time at Midnight Express. Managed by Jim Cornette, he first teamed with Dennis Condrey and the with Stan Lane.

Eaton made his wrestling debut in1976 and worked on many promotions such as NWA, WVWm Jim Crockett Promotions and Mid-America Wrestling, New York Post reports.

“So Sad And Sorry To Hear About My Close Friend And One Of The All Time Greats, Bobby Eaton! Beautiful Bobby And The Midnight Express Were One Of The Greatest Tag Teams In The History Of The Business! Rest In Peace!,” wrestler Ric Flair tweeted.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.