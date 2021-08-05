Benidorm Arts and Crafts Fair

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Benidorm Arts and Crafts Fair
SOFT TOYS: Just one of the wide choice of handcrafted items at the Arts and Crafts Fair in Melia Villaitana Photo credit: Amata

THE Arts and Crafts Fair at the Melia Villaitana resort in Benidorm now opens on Saturday and Wednesday evenings.

It is not necessary to be a guest of the hotel to visit the fair situated in the central square of this holiday resort which resembles a typical Mediterranean village.

The stalls change from one day to the next with a wide choice of pottery, paintings, wood carvings, toys and jewellery as well as handmade shoes and sandals.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The fair is organised by craft association Amata, where artisans only sell their own work with no factory-produced or imported goods.

The fair is held on Wednesday and Saturday evenings from 7 pm until after midnight.

Melia Villaitana is located on Avenida Alcalde Eduardo Zaplana (near Terra Mítica) and there is ample free parking space.


Ring Amata on 639 979 678 for more information about the fair in English, German, Dutch, French or Spanish.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here