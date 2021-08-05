Benidorm Arts and Crafts Fair

THE Arts and Crafts Fair at the Melia Villaitana resort in Benidorm now opens on Saturday and Wednesday evenings.

It is not necessary to be a guest of the hotel to visit the fair situated in the central square of this holiday resort which resembles a typical Mediterranean village.

The stalls change from one day to the next with a wide choice of pottery, paintings, wood carvings, toys and jewellery as well as handmade shoes and sandals.

The fair is organised by craft association Amata, where artisans only sell their own work with no factory-produced or imported goods.

The fair is held on Wednesday and Saturday evenings from 7 pm until after midnight.

Melia Villaitana is located on Avenida Alcalde Eduardo Zaplana (near Terra Mítica) and there is ample free parking space.

Ring Amata on 639 979 678 for more information about the fair in English, German, Dutch, French or Spanish.