A Jappi idea

JAPPI EXPERIENCE is the outcome of collaboration between six associations that represent Benidorm’s tourism and leisure industries.

They are launching Benidorm holiday packages that include accommodation and meals as well as reductions in shops and leisure venues during the low season.

The associations represent holiday apartments (Aptur) as well as bars, restaurants and cafes (Abreca) and their cooperative (Cobreca), together with Ociobal (discos and nightlife), Aico (shops) and the Benidorm and Area Campsites Association.

Abreca-Cobreca’s Alexandre Fratini explained that the idea was hatched some time ago without materialising: “Now it has seen the light of day as we unite because of what has happened over the last 16 months”

Fratini pointed out that Jappi Experience incorporates all the elements that a holiday destination like Benidorm needs to continue to triumph and lead the world’s tourism scene.

From October onwards, tourists will be able to reserve an apartment, hotel or campsite, book meals in restaurants in Benidorm and the surrounding area, while obtaining discounts for shops, excursions, pubs, discos and other activities included in the scheme.

The Jappi Experience launch, which was attended by Benidorm’s mayor Toni Perez, was the first event in the initiative’s publicity campaign before its logoed campervan left on a nationwide tour to cover thousands of kilometres throughout August, promoting the low season package deals.