A Jappi idea

By
Linda Hall
-
0
A Jappi idea
JAPPI EXPERIENCE: Benidorm’s low season campaign gets underway Photo credit: Alexandre Fratini

JAPPI EXPERIENCE is the outcome of collaboration between six associations that represent Benidorm’s tourism and leisure industries.

They are launching Benidorm holiday packages that include accommodation and meals as well as reductions in shops and leisure venues during the low season.

The associations represent holiday apartments (Aptur) as well as bars, restaurants and cafes (Abreca) and their cooperative (Cobreca), together with Ociobal (discos and nightlife), Aico (shops) and the Benidorm and Area Campsites Association.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Abreca-Cobreca’s Alexandre Fratini explained that the idea was hatched some time ago without materialising: “Now it has seen the light of day as we unite because of what has happened over the last 16 months”

Fratini pointed out that Jappi Experience incorporates all the elements that a holiday destination like Benidorm needs to continue to triumph and lead the world’s tourism scene.

From October onwards, tourists will be able to reserve an apartment, hotel or campsite, book meals in restaurants in Benidorm and the surrounding area, while obtaining discounts for shops, excursions, pubs, discos and other activities included in the scheme.


The Jappi Experience launch, which was attended by Benidorm’s mayor Toni Perez, was the first event in the initiative’s publicity campaign before its logoed campervan left on a nationwide tour to cover thousands of kilometres throughout August, promoting the low season package deals.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here