Work has started to renew the water supply in Alhaurin De La Torre

Joaquin Villanova, the mayor of Alhaurin de la Torre, accompanied by Francisco Jose Sanchez, the regional representative of Aqualauro – the company that is carrying out the work – have visited the works that have started in the town, where a new pipeline is being laid for the water supply, in between Plaza de Andalucia and Calle Molino Romero.

This work is part of a multi-year investment program by Alhaurin de la Torre Town Hall to improve and renew the water supply network in the municipality, with the aim of optimising the service, and avoiding losses, thereby combining energy savings with economic gain.

A few months ago, a major breakdown affected the town’s water supply, resulting in an emergency repair having to be undertaken, and so this new project will serve to improve the performance of the water supply to nearby homes, as the workmen remove the old fibre cement pipes and replace them with the modern equivalent, thus eliminating all future leaks, and combatting the current problem of water supplies having to be cut off when a pipe breaks.

Around one hundred metres of new ductile iron pipes, one hundred millimetres in diameter will be installed, with an estimated laying time of three weeks, and an investment of about €10,000, and at the same time, Aqualauro will replace the connections that go to each affected household in the street, with the company apologising in advance for the inconvenience caused during the works, for which traffic cuts will be necessary.

Mr Villanova took the opportunity to congratulate the Department of Water for the “great human effort” carried out within this plan, which is being carried out with hardly any incidents, or prolonged cuts in service, and pointed out that annually the Town Hall has invested between €2 million and €2.5 million in the improvement of these infrastructures, and that now, thanks to this work, a saving of around 40 per cent will be made, as reported by 101tv.es.

