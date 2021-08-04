Wanted man arrested in Torremolinos

A MAN wanted by the police in France has been arrested in Torremolinos under an international arrest warrant.

The Spanish man was arrested by officers from the National Police in Torremolinos.

The 62-year-old was reportedly wanted under an international arrest warrant when he was arrested by officers as he went to renew his passport.

He has since been placed at the disposal of a local court.

According to the National Police, the man had been sentenced to eight years in prison in France for drug trafficking after customs agents discovered 160 kilograms of cannabis inside a vehicle.

The news comes after National Police officers arrested a 45-year-old man in Estepona, a native of Middlesbrough in the United Kingdom for a drug trafficking crime.

The fugitive was identified and detained in the police premises of the Estepona Local Police Station, after officers verified the validity of the European arrest and surrender order, as reported by the provincial police station. The information provided in the claim warned of the violent nature of the fugitive and the possibility that he could be armed as specified in a statement.

The detainee reportedly imported drugs from the Netherlands to the United Kingdom between January and June 2017. He used a transport company, through which he received the boxes with the drugs hidden inside.

It was indicated that up to twenty-three deliveries were counted and the Border Force managed to intercept four boxes.

The arrested person was placed at the disposal of the Central Court of Instruction number 1 of the National Court.

