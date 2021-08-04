Valencia to reach herd immunity before the end of August

Valencia will reach herd immunity by the third week of August and will start lifting restrictions.

By the third week of August, 70 per cent of Valencians will be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and restrictions will begin to be lifted, said Ximo Puig, President of the Generalitat.

Puig said the community was able to make the “substantial advance” thanks to the delivery of Pfizer vaccines, and once herd immunity is reached, “we can begin to lift restrictions.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Until then, he urged people to remains aware and cautious of new variants. However, there are no plans to introduce a Covid passport requirement for entertainment venues, doing that before everyone had been offered a vaccine would be discriminatory, he added.

Valencia hopes to have all residents vaccinated by early October. School children are also in line for their first jab of a Covid-19 vaccine before school begins in September.

Restrictions are currently in place in 77 municipalities in Valencia with a night time curfew between 1am and 6am and restrictions on the number of people who can attend bars, restaurants and other venues in place. The court-approved restrictions are in place until August 16, but may be extended in some areas if the rate of infection does not improve. However, as more people are vaccinated the plan is to “responsibly” get back to normal, Puig said on August 3.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.