Two arrested in Toledo after woman’s body found in a lorry

TWO suspects have been arrested after a woman’s dead body was found in a lorry in the Toldeo municipality of Nombela



Guardia Civil officers in the Toldeo municipality of Nombela arrested two men at around 9am on the morning of Monday, August 2, suspected of the murder of a 66-year-old woman whose body had been found in an abandoned lorry.

The detainees are two men of Venezuelan and Spanish nationality, aged 37, and 47, who, according to sources close to the investigation, had allegedly been hired by the deceased woman to assist her while moving home, and they had subsequently killed her and loaded her body onto the lorry with the intention of dumping her body, but the lorry had got stuck on the driveway to a farm.

As reported in a statement by the Guardia Civil, they received a call from a private individual informing them of a small lorry blocking the access to the El Berrocal farm, so a patrol was mobilised from Escalona to the location, where the officers verified that the vehicle was immobilised, and blocking the way.

They contacted the Central Operative of Services to send a tow truck to recover the vehicle, and while they waited, urged the driver of the lorry to open the cargo drawer of the vehicle, where the lifeless body of a woman with obvious signs of violence was discovered, at which point, forensic specialists from the Toledo Guardia Civil were deployed to the scene to carry out a thorough investigation.

Investigators are trying to determine the circumstances behind the woman’s murder, and the two detainees have not yet been charged, as the investigation continues, but, in the meantime, Nombela City Council has declared three days of official mourning in memory of the woman, who although not a resident, was apparently a frequent visitor to the town, as reported by diariodealmeria.es.

