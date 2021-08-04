Stunned Brit lads wrestle monster 51 stone tuna off the coast of Spain

Stunned Brit lads wrestle monster 51 stone bluefin tuna off the coast of Spain in an epic struggle.

The three Brits, Kyle Cavilla, Gareth Valarino and Shawn Desoisa live in Gibraltar and were fishing together when they made an incredible catch of a 51 stone bluefin tuna. The monster catch was so big that it could not even fit on their near five metres long boat.

The lads have been fishing together for around 10 years and they ended up having to drag the tuna through the water for around two miles before they managed to reach Gibraltar’s Marina.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Apparently this is a record catch of the year. It is also said to be the largest fish that has ever been caught near Gibraltar. The friends decided to sell some of the fish but kept the rest to enjoy themselves along with their friends and family.

Speaking of the epic catch Kyle aged 28 said: “It was really a fight to remember, it took all three guys to bring it to the boat.

“From the start it pulled out around 950m from a 1,000m spool.

“At around 35kg of drag the reel had to be cooled down with water due to the power and strength of this monster.

“We knew straight from the start it was going to be a big fish.

“It wouldn’t fit in the boat!

“We had to drag it all the way back to the marina taking into account we were fishing on a 4.8 meter [9.4ft] boat.”

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.