Three of strictly 2021 line-up to be revealed on The One Show tonight

As the countdown to Strictly Come Dancing 2021 begins, BBC’s The One Show will reveal three of the celebs in the line-up tonight.

The BBC has announced that the first reveal for Strictly will be on The One Show tonight, Wednesday, August 4, at 7pm live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The official Twitter page for Strictly said: “We are so ready to reveal the #Strictly class of 2021! Meet our first three celebrities, tonight 7pm @BBCTheOneShow”.

There have been rumours that the 2021 Strictly Come Dancing lineup could include Breakfast presenter Dan Walker, Good Morning Britain stars Alex Beresford and Laura Tobin, Years & Years singer & actor Olly Alexander, former Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas, Gordon Ramsay’s daughter and social media star Tilly and rugby player and new Question Of Sport team captain Ugo Monye.

There are also rumours that celebs such as Piper from Line Of Duty, former England footballer Peter Crouch, Westlife singer Mark Feehily, fitness guru Joe Wicks, former England footballer Michael Owen and BBC weatherman Tomasz Schafernaker could be competing this year.

Strictly will be broadcast in the autumn on BBC One with hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

On the judging panel will be Morsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Shirley Ballas, along with Anton Du Beke joining the panel this year. Due to ongoing travel and quarantine restrictions, Bruno Tonioli is unable to take part in this series, according to tellymix.com.

