Shocking near 4K electricity bill for a Spanish pizzeria as electricity prices soar. The pizzeria’s electricity bill almost doubled in the space of a single month.

Many people across Spain have been left worried over rising electricity costs and this is just the latest case of one business being hit hard. The owners of a Granada pizzeria were hit with a staggering electricity bill, that came in at 3,730 euros.

The company and many others too have been hit with recent increases in electricity prices and their bill shot up a horrifying 1,500 euros in the space of only one month.

For the pizzeria to be able to function they need to have the ovens on from 11 in the morning till 11 at night, and this cannot be avoided. At the moment with summer in Spain being swelteringly hot, they also need to run the air-conditioning, otherwise customers will not be comfortable to have their lunch or their dinner indoors. Turning off aircon would mean customers would not want to dine with them. Sadly though electricity prices are high for much of the time the company cannot avoid using power.

Many businesses have been severely affected during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and power prices for them are now a bitter pill to swallow. As reported 20 minutes: “The restaurant has ten employees and the owners say that this is not the way to make ends meet.”

Rising electricity prices and the cost of aircon are something that concern many people at the moment. One expat EWN reader recently told us: “Electricity prices were already high but the news that they will remain so could cause many problems. At the moment it’s so hot in Spain and I am worried about using the aircon. I’ve no idea how much this is going to hammer my electricity bill.”

