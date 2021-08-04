Ryanair increases number of passengers on routes in July to 9.3 million

RYANAIR flew 9.3 million passengers on its routes in July.

The airline said Ryanair had increased its passenger numbers on its routes to 9.3 million in July following the introduction of vaccine passports in Europe.

Ryanair had previously said that restrictions had been causing lower numbers of passengers to travel this summer, however the airline has now announced that vaccine passports have increased the number of tourists going away.

The news comes after Ryanair said there will be demand for travel to European destinations into August.

The airline said there will be an uptake of travel bookings through August.

Ryanair CEO, Micheal O ‘Leary, said the airline will see further passenger numbers in August, “with pre-Covid growth planned to resume strongly in summer 2022.”

He added: “With the booking curve remaining very close-in and fares well below pre-Covid levels, visibility for the remainder of the full year is close to zero. This is dependent on the continued rollout of vaccines this summer.”

He said: “As we look beyond the Covid recovery, and the successful completion of vaccination rollouts, the Ryanair Group expects to have a materially lower cost base, a very strong balance sheet and industry-leading traffic recovery.”

The UK government had faced criticism over its travel restrictions, which businesses said had been reducing the number of tourists going away this summer, however the move to allow those vaccinated in Europe to travel to the UK without quarantine has been welcomed by the travel industry.

