Rincon de la Victoria decrees three days of mourning after the murder of a resident

Rincon de la Victoria in Spain’s Malaga decrees three days of mourning after the murder of a resident. The 36-year-old woman is a confirmed victim of gender violence and was shockingly killed before her body was burned.

Francisco Salado, mayor of Rincon de la Victoria has declared three days of official mourning which started today Wednesday, August 4 and will run until August 7. All events in the town will be suspended on these dates.

The man responsible for the shocking case of gender violence has been arrested by the Guardia civil. It has now been confirmed by the Government Delegation against Gender Violence, that the death was new case of gender violence.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Mayor Francisco Salado took to Twitter after learning of the death and said: “Extremely shocked by the murder of a woman in Rincon de la Victoria in a new case of gender violence. As mayor of Rincon de la Victoria, on behalf of the entire Municipal Corporation and the residents of the municipality, I want to show my absolute repulsion.”

The town hall has had black bunting hung and also the flags are being flown at half mask to show that the town is in mourning for their tragic loss.

A minute’s silence was held in the Malaga province in many different places today at noon to condemn the act of violence.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.