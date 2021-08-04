Renfe announces rail replacement between Malaga and Sevilla

RENFE has announced passengers will be forced to take a rail replacement service between Malaga and Sevilla due to works on the line.

The rail replacement on the Renfe Malaga to Sevilla route will be in place between August 6 and August 8.

The works to line track will take place on the section from Arahal to Marchena in Sevilla while a level crossing is improved. Passengers will be transported by road on the section.

The upgrade will involve replacing part of the level crossing which has been worn by traffic near the Arahal station.

The railway company is allowing travellers to change or cancel their tickets.

The news comes after Sevilla’s metro Line 3 is to undergo a € 3.3million upgrade, along with an extension of the line to the Bellavista neighbourhood.

Sevilla Metro’s Line 3 is set to receive an upgrade, after the Junta de Andalucia awarded the UTE of Técnica y Proyectos SA, and Subterra Ingeniería the € 3,299,591 tender for the upgrade of the construction project of the southern section of line 3 of the Seville Metro that runs between Prado and Los Bermejales, work which will include the extension of the line as far as the Valme Hospital, in the Bellavista neighborhood, with an execution period of 24 months.

When the extension is completed, the southern section of line 3 will be 9.2km (5 miles) long, comprising 12 stations, and serving a population of 45,000 people, with the construction of a new station at the Abengoa facilities in Palmas Altas, with this new line designed to provide service to the Bellavista area in Sevilla.

