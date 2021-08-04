Malaga incidence rate rises above 1,000 cases leading to possible curfew

Malaga incidence rate rises above 1,000 cases leading to a possible curfew in the province.

The peak of the fifth wave of Covid-19 that is sweeping through Andalucia has not yet been reached, at least in Malaga.

The capital of the Costa del Sol exceeded a thousand cases per 100,000 inhabitants on Tuesday, August, 3, leading it to face a possible curfew that will be decided based on this Wednesday’s data.

According to official data, Malaga capital registered 1,014 PDIA rate, which was 76 points more than on Monday- a small but noticeable rise that might be enough to initiate a curfew.

Beyond that figure, the province registered a black day on Tuesday by adding nine people who died from Covid, which brings the total number to 1,738 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Adding to this rather negative data is also the number of infections, which again exceeds a thousand. Specifically, the Ministry of Health reported 1,270 cases in the last 24 hours.

The figures that are not decreasing at the moment are those from the hospitals. The daily report from the Junta de Andalucía states that there are 501 people admitted to one of the hospitals in the province of Malaga, which is almost seventy more than the previous day. Of these, 87 remain in an Intensive Care Unit.

A decision on the possible curfew is expected to be made on Thursday this week when Andalucia should have a report on whether they can enforce the requirement to show a negative test or proof of a double vaccination to enter bars and restaurants in the region, as was proposed on Monday,

