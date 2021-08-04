Juan Francisco Espinazo, the ‘number 2’ of the National Police in Madrid dies aged 61.

Sadly, on Tuesday, August 3, Juan Francisco Espinazo, head of operations in the Madrid region of the National Police headquarters died after having spent 39 years working with the police in numerous positions. The commissioner sadly died shortly after returning to work from his holidays. He died in the early hours on Tuesday.

Police officers across the country have been shocked to hear the news of the loss of a great leader and a great man. Officers who knew him considered him to be a “father” to many police officers who were under his direct command. Police sources said: “He was a very good person, very much loved, who lived for the police.”

His death has been mourned by the Unified Police Union (SUP) who have sent their condolences to his family along with a big hug. To the union the commissioner was a “person with an immense dedication to work, who sacrificed himself every day for the public service to society”.

Due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic no commemorative service will be held but police sources have said that: “he would have deserved everything. Unfortunately, we have to look at the situation we are in first”.

As reported El Pais, Espinazo had been “Chief Commissioner since 2017 and since he joined the force in 1982, his long professional career has been spent in destinations such as the police intervention units, where he worked as coordinator in Seville, and the General Commissariat of Citizen Security. He also held the position of head of the King’s House Police Station for two years, and held the Central Operations Headquarters in the Deputy Operational Directorate.”

He took up the role of regional head of Operations in Madrid in 2018, where he directed the provincial brigades of Information, Judicial Police, Citizen Security, Foreigners and Scientific Police.

