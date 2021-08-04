Jet2.com and Jet2holidays put winter sun on sale for 2022/23 season

Jet2 and Jet2 Holidays to add winter sun destinations to the 2022 and 2023 season.

The UK’s leading tour operator to destinations across Europe, the Mediterranean and Canary Islands has a choice of winter sun destinations on sale from Belfast International, Birmingham, Bristol, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester, Newcastle and London Stansted Airports for Winter 22/23.

Over the coming weeks, many more destinations will be added from these eight bases, as well as from East Midlands and Leeds Bradford Airports.

Winter Sun destinations going on sale for Winter 22/23 include the Canary Islands (Tenerife, Lanzarote, Gran Canaria, and Fuerteventura) as well as Madeira, Turkey (Antalya) and Cyprus (Paphos).

With multiple weekly and even multiple daily services to many of these destinations throughout the winter season from early November through to the end of April, customers are given fantastic choice and flexibility meaning they can book the duration of holiday that suits them. This unrivalled choice of flying includes up to 175 weekly flights to the Canary Islands with the UK’s leading operator to the Canaries (full programme by base broken down below).

As well as booking and travelling on award-winning flights and ATOL protected package holidays to these destinations, customers can get to experience and enjoy the company’s VIP customer service.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “We are very pleased to be putting this fantastic selection of winter sun destinations on sale for Winter 22/23, and we know these popular hotspots will be as popular as ever with customers and independent travel agents.

“As well as meaning that customers can book their winter sunshine nice and early, the unrivalled choice of flights we have on sale means that customers can be totally flexible when it comes to choosing how long they want to holiday for.

“We are looking ahead with enormous confidence and we are very excited about what else we have in store for customers and independent travel agents when it comes to Winter 22/23. We’ll be sharing more details over the coming weeks and we know how popular this programme will be.”

