I'm A Celebrity crisis as a 'major star' reportedly pulls out of this year's show

Show bosses on ITV’s ‘I’m A Celebrity’ are reportedly in a panic after a big name pulled out of the show today, Tuesday, August 3, after it had been announced yesterday that the series would be filmed in Gwrych Castle in North Wales once again, as plans to go back to Australia had to be scrapped.

The last series – won by 30-year-old Giovanna Fletcher – filmed in the bleak, haunted castle in Abergele, North Wales, had the second-highest viewing f¡gures ever for any series since the show began, but a show source has told The Sun that as soon as the announcement was made to film in Wales, “One popular star dropped out immediately”, and insiders have claimed that others are thinking twice about it.

They continued, “Bosses are still in talks with loads of top celebs about taking part, and feel confident this won’t put people off given last year’s success. But, for some of the talent, roughing it for weeks in wet and cold Wales isn’t going to be as much fun as doing that in the Australian jungle. Luckily for bosses, the ones who have signed contracts are all still on board. And bosses have still got plenty of time to pull out all the stops when it comes to booking major talent”.

Regular presenters, the loveable Ant and Dec, will be back as hosts of one of television’s most popular shows, and you can’t help but think that whoever decides to take part in this next series, it will still be compulsive viewing, as always.

