Hikers’ plea for help in Welsh mountains after positive test

Three hikers were left stranded in the Welsh mountains when one of them rested positive for Covid.

Three hikers were left stranded in the Welsh mountains when one of them, Paul McErlean, received a text to say he had tested positive for Covid.

Paul and his two friends had been hiking for nine hours when he received the text. The trio was then unable to stay at the site they had planned to camp at and took to social media to desperately ask for help.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



They were soon overwhelmed with replies, including one from the Home Secretary.

“I didn’t think it was Covid but I was just a bit worried about being in a tent for that long and feeling like that in Snowdonia,” Paul said.

The 23-year-old decided to be cautious and took a Covid test in Wolverhampton on their way to Snowdonia Nation Park.

“The symptoms were gone at this stage but I had already committed to getting the test,” he said.

“We were all absolutely knackered. We had hardly any water left, batteries on our phone were dying and we were pretty much in the middle of nowhere,” he said.

“I called the campsite and explained what happened so we couldn’t go there.

“There was no room at any B&Bs in the town [Dolgellau] and the closest hotel was not taking Covid-positive travellers for isolation.

“I mean it wasn’t just for the night, we needed to find somewhere that was for basically two weeks.”

Paul called the NHS and his parent before the three friends decided to write a plea on Twitter:

ADVICE NEEDED Me + 2 lads are hiking in Wales, just got a positive COVID test 20 mins ago. Cant stay at the planned campsite tonight, have no where to isolate and already know every b&b etc is booked up. No accommodation, no transport and just finished a near 30km hike. What do? — Paul McErlean (@PaulMcErlean) July 23, 2021

Replied started coming in from people offering advice and accommodation.

“Lisa McGee, who writes Derry Girls, retweeted it and we got an offer from former British Home Secretary Jacqui Smith who had a spare caravan,” Paul said.

The Former Labour politician said she was alerted to the hikers’ situation by a listener of her podcast, BBC News reports.

“I talk a lot about my caravan in northwest Wales, so they knew that I had got one,” she said.

“When I saw the plight of Paul and his mates I thought well, I have got sons around about the same age, and I would hate the idea that they were left somewhere with nowhere to stay.

“So I just tweeted him to offer the use of my caravan.

“One of the things I think about in this pandemic is we have got this far because people have been willing to pull together and help each other and it seemed like the right thing to do.”

However, Mr McErlean said, “it wasn’t all former British home secretaries and people like that, it was mostly ordinary people back home and in the area just offering to help us out – it was really nice.”

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.