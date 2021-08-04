Fuengirola art exhibition still on

AN ART exhibition in the Fuengirola Casa de Cultura is still on until Friday, August 6.

Fuengirola Council said the exhibition by Antonio Merino, Cristina Aguilar, Maria Escalona, ​​Juan Manuel Reyes and Mari Luz Rivas offers different styles of artistic techniques.

Cristina Aguilar has been a professor in the Drawing and Painting workshop at the University of Mijas since 2000. She has executed various artistic projects schools in the neighboring municipality and has held various painting exhibitions, both individually and as a collective, in different Andalucian municipalities.

Maria Escalona is a Senior Technician in Advertising Graphics from the San Telmo School of Arts and Design in Malaga. After her studies, she went on to train in the workshop of painter Pedro Escalona in of drawing, painting and engraving.

She began painting in 2003, initially focusing on portraits, to go on from 2009 to develop landscapes.

Juanma Reyes also studied at the San Telmo School of Arts and Design in Malaga. In 2006 he obtained a Master’s Degree in Graphic Work from the CIEC Foundation in La Coruña. Since 1998 he has participated in numerous exhibitions throughout the country, both individually and as part of collective.

Mari Luz Rivas has a Master’s Degree from the University of Malaga. She has participated in different group exhibitions and in her works she usually uses mixed techniques.

The council is encouraging all locals and tourists to come to the exhibition on the Costa del Sol.

