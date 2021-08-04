Football fans in Spain to follow strict guidelines before being allowed back into stadiums this season.

While Spain is still trying to battle the fifth wave of the coronavirus, this August will hopefully see the return of fans to mass sporting events.

The First and Second Division football season starts at the middle of this month and the matches will once again witness the sound of fans in the stadiums.

According to the agreement signed by the autonomous communities and the Ministry of Health in the Interterritorial Health Council, a series of requirements and limitations must be observed by spectators if they are to be allowed to return to the stadiums and sports halls.

These are the most important points of the agreement:

Stadiums and sports halls will have a maximum of 40% of the capacity in outdoor spaces, (football or athletics stadiums).

Preference of entry will be given to club members and away team fans.

Spectators will not be able to purchase, or enter with, food into stadiums and pavilions- they will only be allowed to drink water to quell the heat. There can be no smoking or use of electronic cigarettes or similar devices.

The approved measures affect all the communities throughout the country and are mandatory, as highlighted by the minister. All the communities voted in favour of the agreement, with the exception of the Basque Country, which agreed with the measures but abstained over a question of powers.

