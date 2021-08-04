EU seals deal for up to 200 million Novavax COVID-19 vaccines- depending on approval from the European Medicines Agency.

The European Commission has announced today, Wednesday. August 4, that an agreement with Novavax has been made to acquire at least 200 million doses of its future vaccine against the coronavirus.

Under the agreement, Member States will have access to 100 million Novavax vaccines by the end of this year and early 2022, while saving a purchase option for another 100 doses until 2023. It will be the seventh joint purchase organised by Brussels to face the pandemic for members of the Bloc.

The purchase is however not sealed and is pending that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approves the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine. With this contract, the Twenty-seven member states will also be able to donate doses to low and middle-income countries, as well as redirect them to other countries of the bloc.

“As new variants of the virus spread throughout Europe and the world, this new contract with a company that is already successfully testing its vaccine against these variants is an additional safeguard for the protection of our population,” stressed the president. from the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, who has appreciated that Europe increases its range of vaccines against the virus.

Along the same lines, the Health Commissioner, Stella Kyriakides, has valued that with this contract Europe guarantees another protein-based vaccine. “We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that vaccines reach citizens in Europe and the rest of the world to end the pandemic as soon as possible,” said the Cypriot commissioner.

Novavax is a biotech company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, and the EMA is already analyzing its coronavirus vaccine data in real time. Brussels added that it has decided to support this injection based on “a solid scientific evaluation, the technology used, the experience of the company in vaccine development and its production capacity to supply the entire EU.”

