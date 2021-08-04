Elche campaign to raise awareness about alcohol consumption among minors

The Councillor for Equality, Mariano Valera, and the Councillor for Parties, Mariola Galiana, have presented a campaign to raise awareness about alcohol consumption among minors in Elche.

‘This Summer Touches‘ is an action proposed by the Community Prevention Unit for Addictive Behaviors of Elche or UPPCA to offer the youngest a return to normality pre-pandemic by promoting healthy activities that have helped keep spirits up during the time of the pandemic.

Valera said that “alcohol consumption among youth fell from 44 per cent to 23 per cent in the pandemic”, according to data collected by the Spanish Observatory on Drugs and Addictions (OEDA).

The mayor has stressed the intention pursued by the proposed campaign for young people in Elche: “We have launched the campaign ‘This Summer Touches’ with the aim of giving continuity to healthy activities such as sports and nature.

“Now that we can go out and enjoy ourselves, this summer we have to live without alcohol, without drugs, and with responsibility,” added the Councillor for Equality.

The information and awareness actions towards youth will be carried out on public roads between August 5 and 8 and, again, from the 12th to the 15th of the same month.

These will be accompanied by a video that has been shown at the event in different spaces such as social networks, websites, municipal buses, as well as posters and printed materials.

