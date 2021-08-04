Divertoyo leisure park in Almeria offers 28 attractions until August 16

DIVERTOYO opens on Wednesday, August 4, in Almeria’s tourist district of Toyo, offering 28 different attractions at this leisure park until August 16



Divertoyo is a leisure park created by Almeria City Council, in the Toyo tourist district on the esplanade next to the Barcelo Hotel, where, from Wednesday, August 4, adults and children can take advantage of 28 different attractions, through to August 16, from 7pm to 11.45pm, nightly.

Diego Cruz, the Councillor for Culture, explained, “it is an action by the Government Team to help the fairgrounds sector, and adds to their aid line with a total investment of €10,000, to be distributed among the fairground businessmen in the capital, which are currently being processed. Divertoyo is part of the cultural program that we are developing in El Toyo, so, the first day, tomorrow, Wednesday, the plan could not be more attractive. Divertoyo opens at 7pm, and you can continue with ‘Dolby Comedy’, a humorous film, preceded by a monologue, at the Plaza del Mar amphitheatre“.

In a typical funfair, Almeria residents and tourists can enjoy the carousel, the ghost train, or the bumper cars, they will be able to eat a hamburger, they can try their skill in the booths, and finish with the classic chocolate with churros, in some family activities that the pandemic has prevented from developing and that the City Council is bringing back through this initiative, with the maximum hygiene and sanitary security measures, while breathing back a little bit of life into the fairgrounds sector.

As announced by Almeria’s mayor, Ramon Fernandez-Pacheco, this ephemeral amusement park will be added to the one that will be installed in the city’s main fairgrounds from August 20 to 28, the dates scheduled for the 2021 Fair, which has been suspended due to the pandemic, but which will maintain the attractions, to support this sector, as reported by diariodealmeria.es.

