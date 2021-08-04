Concerns over Nerja sewage treatment plant

LOCALS in Nerja are expressing concerns over the newly-opened sewage treatment plant.

The mayor of Nerja, Jose Alberto Armijo, has held a meeting with the president of the Nerja Entrepeneurs Association (AEN), Juan Carlos Pinilla, and other local representatives over the sewage treatment plant.

Mr Pinilla shared concerns about the problems of smell and noise from the sewage treatment plant.

He added that he will be writing to the the Government Delegation in Andalusia and the General Water Directorate of the Ministry for the Ecological Transition, asking them to resolve the issues.

The news comes after earlier this year the Prosecutor’s Office in Malaga threw out an investigation over complaints about untreated sewage being dumped in the sea in Nerja.

The investigation began after complaints from a business owner from Nerja and group Ecologistas en Accion over claims sewage was being dumped into the sea and the alleged lack of compliance of the council with existing regulations.

A representative from the Environment of the Prosecutor’s Office looked at the reports issued by different agencies and administrations which confirmed the untreated discharges and pointed to possible damage to the quality of the water and the wildlife.

A document found, “nine tons of marine garbage accumulated in the discharge points.”

Prosecutors found the council had a duty to avoid environmental damage, however said it did not believe a crime had been carried out in Nerja.

