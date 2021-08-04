OFFICIALS have reported that no variants of concern have been found passengers coming into the UK from amber and red list countries.

The figures shows that there were no variants of concern were found among the around 3240,000 passengers from amber and red list countries coming into the UK.

The government is currently requiring Covid tests for all those arriving in the UK and figures have revealed that over a three-week period no variants of concern were found among passengers.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



They also showed that around one per cent of the people arriving in the UK had the virus.

Of the arrivals from amber list countries, only 4,432, 1.5 per cent, had the virus, and only 336 passengers, 1.4 per cent, of passengers from red list countries did.

Willie Walsh, director general of the International Air Transport Association, said: “These tests are unnecessary and have spawned an unregulated industry supported by Government.”

“The cost of testing is doubling the price of the flight on many routes and until this scandal is addressed by the UK’s aviation industry recovery will continue to lag behind other countries.”

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.