NOW recognised across much of Spain and even France, Beermen Z are back running and cycling from San Roque for charity.

Three friends, Fran, Paco and Manuel have a passion for running and met at various long-distance races where they got together after for a beer or two.

They came up with the idea of raising funds for different charities and when Paco arrived with a kilt, they decided that would be good running attire and so Beermen Z were born.

Their latest challenge is to mix running with cycling and from August 9 to 14 they will be on the road, starting at San Roque and will make their way to Antequera and Granada by bicycle ending up with a run into Capileira before turning round and heading by bike for La Cala de Mijas, and then run to Estepona and back to San Roque.

Two charities based in San Roque will benefit from this expedition, Pequeños Héroes sin Capa which is dedicated to helping children with cancer throughout the Campo de Gibraltar and Apoyo Mutuo San Roque which concentrates on promoting recycling and providing food for those in need.

The Beermen Z have set up a Bizum account 655 910 006 to accept donations for the two charities.

