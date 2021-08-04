Andalucia’s Covid passport plan for nightclubs is put on hold

Andalucia’s government must first get approval from the Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia (TSJA) before their Covid passport plan for nightclubs can be enforced



The Junta de Andalucia had announced on Monday, August 2 that the Covid passport, or a negative PCR test would be needed to access all nightlife venues in Andalucia from this Thursday 12, but one day later, on Tuesday, August 3, they have agreed to ask the Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia (TSJA) for their endorsement to implement this scheme, so the measure will now not come into force as planned.

This was announced by Elias Bendodo, the councillor of the Presidency of the Junta, during the press conference after the meeting, in which he stated that the objective is “to have maximum legal security” and to be able to apply this measure, “as has been done during all the months of the pandemic. It will not come into force immediately, but when they answer us, which we hope will be as soon as possible”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Mr Bendodo specified that so far all the decisions that the Board has taken in relation to the pandemic have been endorsed by the courts, and that, as it is now a new measure, they have considered it “appropriate” to consult the high regional court, adding that this delay in the decision, “allows entrepreneurs to buy time to adapt to the new circumstances”, pointing out that other autonomous communities have also asked for it, and that in some other countries in Europe it is required “to enter any establishment”.

“This will be imposed little by little because it makes sense that we are all in places with a security guarantee”, said Mr Bendodo, who has opted to wait for the response from the TSJA, and has guaranteed that the Board will maintain a continuous dialogue with the sector, adding that it is a measure to “help to be the safer the better”, although in Andalucia “only five per cent of people admitted to hospitals are vaccinated”, which shows, he added, that as a tool, it is “absolutely effective”, as reported by 20minutos.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.