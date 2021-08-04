Alicante joins sea turtle alert campaign this summer.

The City Council Alicante have asked locals and tourists to call 112 if they spot a sea turtle nest or even a sea turtle to ensure that they are protected.

The Alicante city council have announced that they have joined the turtle alert campaign this summer. The campaign aims to raise public awareness to the fact that sea turtles nest on the beaches in the area.

The nests are normally laid in June and are set to hatch soon. Hatching season can run up until the start of October. So far one turtle has already been spotted on the beaches of Orihuela in June.

Sightings should be reported to 112 and the turtles should not be touched. It is hoped people will report not only turtle sightings but also that they will report spotting trails on the sand too. Experts will then head to the location where the turtle or the trail was spotted to ensure their safety.

According to the council: “In this way, Alicante City Council is appealing to citizens and tourists to respect and alert them to the presence of a turtle on our coastline. The Valencian Community has been the only one in which turtles have not failed to be born since 2014.

“During this month of July, and until the second week of August, is the time of greatest probability of finding sea turtles on the beaches to lay their eggs, our coasts have been chosen by the loggerhead turtle on more than 15 occasions in the last ten years.”

