Algerian fugitive arrested in Valencia posing as a migrant

National Police officers in Valencia have arrested a violent, 20-year-old Algerian fugitive who had fled his country after committing a crime, and was staying in a shelter in the city centre for the care of irregular immigrants suspected of being infected with Covid.

According to legal sources, the alleged murderer had an international arrest warrant pending for killing a boy in his native Algeria, for a crime that involved the theft of a small amount of money, according to police investigations, with his victim receiving several stab wounds, one of them fatal.

After fleeing his country, the young man had reportedly arrived on the Spanish coast in a boat and posed as a ‘mena’ (unaccompanied foreign minor) in order to stay in Spain, but a forensic examination and an X-ray of his wrist and left hand determined his true age, and after going through two detention centres for foreigners, the Maghreb was released, while the Interior Ministry processed his deportation file from Spain.

Days later, the Valencia National Police received a request for collaboration, through Interpol, to arrest the alleged murderer, and once the fugitive was identified, the Drug and Organized Crime Unit (UDYCO) of the Valencia Police Headquarters assumed the investigation and mounted an operation to locate and arrest the fugitive, with officers then verifying that the young Algerian had been at the CIE in Valencia after arriving in Spain in a boat.

In addition, the immigrant had hidden his criminal past in order to benefit from a social assistance program of the Conselleria de Igualdad y Politica Inclusivas, a service run by the International Red Cross, that includes accommodation in a hostel, cleaning, and food for a maximum of 10 months.

Sources from the Red Cross told Las Provincias yesterday that they were unaware of the serious police record of the fugitive taken in, while those responsible for the hostel learned last Thursday – the day the young man was arrested – of the international arrest warrant that this individual had for a crime of murder, when two plainclothes policemen arrested the fugitive at the door of the shelter in Plaza Vicente Iborra.

Several National Police patrols rushed to the scene after a neighbour called 091 to report what appeared to be a fight between three men, as the citizen was unaware that two of them were policemen. The alleged murderer offered strong resistance at the time of arrest and tried to escape, but was detained down by the officers, and placed before Valencia’s Central Court of Instruction No6, which decreed the fugitive’s entry into prison, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

