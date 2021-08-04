6 Finance Apps to Help You Launch a Student Business Without an Accountant

Students who start a business do a lot of things, simultaneously combining the responsibilities of many professionals, including an accountant. Fortunately, programs and apps can make your job much easier. Thanks to them, one can check any invoice and make adjustments, share documents, set up notifications about the report dates, etc.

When choosing apps for solving problems, we often look through multiple lists. The problem is that there are so many of them that deciding on what’s best takes a lot of time. That is why we decided to do it for you. In this article, you’ll find a list of handy apps for accounting – read on to know what they offer.

BOSS

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Even the smallest business needs detailed accounting to grow. Boss lets you track everything quickly and easily. You will be able to place orders and sales, issue invoices for payment, control balances in the warehouse and stores. It also gives you a chance to conduct settlements with customers and suppliers and estimate profits.

Boss application is known for its user-friendly interface. Here, you’ve got access to such indicators as goods, debts, expenses and income. Among other functions there are:

Accounting for sales and purchases;

Warehouse management and price lists;

Inventory and revaluation;

Documents related to clients, suppliers and other counterparties;

Built-in CRM system.

Many users specifically appreciate keeping records in several currencies and online synchronization between different devices (be it a phone, tablet, or computer). The app is also available in offline mode. Interestingly, there are two types of access rights (for seller and owner). Moreover, using the app, you can print invoices, reports, price lists and checks via Google Cloud, Bluetooth, USB, or Wi-Fi.

Of course, launching a business requires practically all one’s time, and there’s little room for other things – even as important as studies. It’s totally understandable to think: «Can I pay someone to write my research paper? when the workload is huge. Luckily, there are reliable services on the web these days – outsource your papers to them to manage all the deadlines.

Sales System

The Sales System app is designed for warehouses and retail outlets. The free version supports only one store. Thanks to the program, you can:

Manage primary documentation;

Sell goods and identify products by scanning their barcodes;

Regulate prices;

Generate detailed reports;

Conduct an inventory.

Plan purchases based on sales volumes.

Be sure to download the Sales System if you want to have all necessary documents (reports on purchases and sales, revaluation and inventory, stocks, margins and profits) in one place.

BuySell Inventory

In this application, you’ve got a handbook of goods and a room to generate detailed reports. Accounting of income and expenses is highlighted in a separate menu. There, you can also control finances and deals with business partners. Download the app to:

Get access to all the products and current stock;

See the purchase history (made both by credit and cash) of various vendors and customers and share them as PDF and CSV files;

Make sales easier thanks to creating lists of products and customers, choosing types of payment and sharing the invoices with them;

Check the list of expenses anytime and get access to daily, monthly and annual reports.

In contrast to many apps, Buy Sell Inventory empowers you to work with more than one business.

СoinKeeper

Controlling your business expenses is much easier with CoinKeeper. Its functions are slightly different from the apps mentioned above as it is more focused on budget control and planning.

CoinKeeper allows you to:

Manage income and expenses thanks to the amazing interface;

Set monthly budgets and plan financial operations;

Use multiple devices thanks to cloud sync;

Take into account loans and debts – CoinKeeper will remind you of the date of repayment;

Export data to CSV;

See all your balances and accounts in one place.

What is unique about this application is that it automatically recognizes messages from any bank. This guarantees quick entry of expenses and income. CoinKeeper also supports all world currencies.

QuickBooks

QuickBooks is perfect for small business accounting and those looking to save time with a simple bookkeeping system. It allows a group of up to five users to work in it.Here are its main features:

Managing invoices, tracking payments, sales and expenses;

Exchanging documents between devices;

Online banking;

Data export to Excel;

Bank data synchronization;

Automatic tax calculations.

The app has a paid version, but there’s a 30-day free trial.

Zoho Books

Zoho Books is another great idea for small businesses. It’s a service for online accounting and management of finances and banking services.

It will help you manage clients, record incoming data (including invoices) and remind you of payments. Thanks to it, you can receive money faster due to payment gateways. Use Zoho Books to track expenses, cash outflows and outstanding balances.

It also allows you to:

Keep track of expenses and income;

Control bank accounts;

Receive payments via Paypal and Google Checkout;

Generate reports.

Integrate with email and CRM systems as well as spreadsheets.

The app is handy even if you run your business as a freelancer. The program has versions both for a computer and a smartphone. Using the application, you can also send invoices to customers, check up-to-date sales data and the latest payment details directly from your phone.

To Sum Up

Any business, especially a developing one, requires careful bookkeeping of sales and finances. So, accountants cope with a large amount of information, but how to do that, when you’ve got other duties as well? The best way is to turn to applications – they optimize tasks and help you keep organized.

We’ve described 6 of such apps – download them to put your finances in order and predict your budget for several months or even years ahead.