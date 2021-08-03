Velez Malaga announces two flamenco shows

VELEZ MALAGA Council has announced two flamenco shows in August.

The council announced performances by flamenco artists ‘Chaparro’ and Fran Moya will take place in Velez Malaga this summer.

The free concerts will see ‘Chaparro’ perform at the MUVEL museum on August 12, and Fran Moya at the Cerro de San Cristobal on August 26.

Councillor for Culture, Cynthia Garcia, Councillor for Finance, David Vilches, and Deputy for Culture, Victor Gonzalez, announced the shows accompanied by the flamenco artists.

Councillor Garcia said the concerts were, “added to our cultural programme carried out throughout the year, such as the Juan Breva Festival, Acompasao and the Guitar Festival, all with the aim of consolidating Velez Malaga as a town of culture’ and a benchmark for flamenco in the province.”

Victor Gonzalez, said Chaparro, “dominates all the styles of the flamenco and is a great accompaniment for singers.”

He added: “the formation that Fran Moya presents is very complete, very rich musically, making us enjoy almost an hour and a half of show in which we will hear how Moya’s sound.”

Both shows will include songs from different styles of music.

Those interested in attending the ‘Chaparreando’ performance on August 12 at 8 pm at the MUVEL, should request their invitation by e-mail to [email protected]

Anyone interested in attending the ‘Sonamundo’ performance on August 26 at 9.30 pm in the Cerro de San Cristobal can contact [email protected]

