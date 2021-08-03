Valencia man arrested for trying to stab a driver who ran over his dog

VALENCIA man arrested after chasing a car that ran over his dog and trying to stab the driver



Local Police in Valencia arrested a 31-year-old man on Friday evening (July 30), for trying to stab the driver of a car that had run over his dog at around 9.30pm on Calle San Juan de la Peña, in the Els Orriols neighbourhood of the city.

After seeing his dog run over, the aggressor and two others chased the car on scooters, catching up with him at the junction of Santiago Rusiñol and San Vicente de Paul streets, where they reportedly proceeded to hit the car, before attacking the driver, with the man defending himself as the three attackers punched and kicked him, according to a witness who called the police, with one of the dog owners neighbours allegedly bring the body of the dog there to the scene of the attack, in a box.

During the attack, the dog owner allegedly took out a razor knife and tried to stab his victim several times with it, which was thankfully halted by arrival of a Local Police patrol, and three security guards who were on duty at the nearby Levante UD stadium, who managed to intervene until several more patrols from the Local and national police arrived on the scene.

The aggressor was immediately arrested for a crime of attempted murder, and his two accomplices were identified, and detained, with the dog owner being held in custody in a cell in the Zapadores complex, while a medical team attended to the driver, who suffered facial injuries, but managed to avoid being stabbed.

Police reported gangs of violent youths always congregating on the street where the dog had been run over, often receiving complaints from neighbours about noise, fighting, and other incidents, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

