UK Government scraps ‘Amber Watchlist’ idea amid heavy criticism

By
Ron Howells
-
0
UK Government scraps 'Amber Watchlist' idea amid heavy criticism
UK Government scraps 'Amber Watchlist' idea amid heavy criticism. image: Pixabay

UK Government scraps ‘Amber Watchlist’ idea amid heavy criticism.

UK Government Ministers had been considering the new amber watchlist category for nations at risk of being moved into the red group under the traffic light system. However, following a backlash by Tory MPs, ministerial concerns and complaints from the travel industry, government sources confirmed there would be “no amber watchlist”.

On Monday, August 2,  Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the approach to travel needed to be “as simple as we can possibly make it”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

“On travel, we have had to balance it because of the anxiety that I think a lot of people have – I have – about importing new variants, bringing back the disease.

“We also have to recognise that people want, badly, to go on their summer holidays, we need to get the travel industry moving again, we need to get our city centres open again and so we want an approach that is as simple as we can possibly make it,” he told reporters at Airbus in Stevenage.

Chief executive of travel consultancy The PC Agency, Paul Charles, was against the idea of the “amber watchlist”.


“There’s no need for an amber watchlist, which would complicate the traffic light system even more. Just create a simple go and no-go list, as Americans have, enabling the fully-jabbed to travel at will. It’s not rocket science,” he tweeted.

 

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Ron Howells
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Ron actually started his working career as an Ophthalmic Technician- things changed when, during a band rehearsal, his amplifier blew up and he couldn’t get it fixed so he took a course at Birmingham University and ended up doing a degree course. He built up a chain of electronics stores and sold them as a franchise over 35 years ago. After five years touring the world Ron decided to move to Spain with his wife and son, a place they had visited over the years, and only bought the villa they live in because it has a guitar-shaped swimming pool!. Playing the guitar since the age of 7, he can often be seen, (and heard!) at beach bars and clubs along the length of the coast. He has always been interested in the news and constantly thrives to present his articles in an interesting and engaging way.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here