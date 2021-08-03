Two police officers injured after being rammed at Marbella roadblock

TWO police officers injured in Marbella after a car rams into them at a roadblock in the city



National Police officers in Marbella, in the province of Malaga, arrested three men last Saturday, July 31, for the crime of resisting arrest, after they were stopped in a police control on the roundabout of Avenida Juan Vargas, in the municipality of San Pedro de Alcantara, at around 8.45pm, and subsequently fled the scene, injuring two police officers in the process.

The suspects had been stopped as part of a routine police control, and were asked for their documentation, but as the officers were carrying out the relevant checks, the driver suddenly accelerated away from the control, reportedly zig-zagging between the vehicles, endangering other road users.

Another police van patrolling the vicinity was immediately informed, and it gave chase, eventually locating and blocking the car’s escape route by pulling across the road in front of it, on an island, and as a statement from the National Police reported, even though their van was stopped at a point of good visibility, with its warning devices fully activated, the suspects’ car ended up ramming directly into the Prevention and Reaction Unit (UPR) vehicle, leaving both vehicles disabled in the road.

At this point, the occupants of the car opened the doors and tried to make their escape on foot, resisting arrest, but were finally intercepted and the three males aged 29, 36, and 41 were detained, arrested, and taken into custody, where further investigations revealed that two of the detainees had several previous police convictions.

Of the police officers involved in the incident, one suffered a fractured finger, while the other received neck and back injuries, as reported by sevilla.abc.es.

