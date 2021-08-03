Tributes to Giuseppina Filippone

TRIBUTES have come in following the death of Da Bruno founder Giuseppina Filippone.

The founder of Da Bruno, Giuseppina Filippone, died on Saturday, July 31 following an illness.

Their family, “are grateful for the expressions of affection received in the last hours.”

Giuseppina’s son, Giancarlo, told the Euro Weekly News: “We have received thousands of calls and countless messages about our mummy. Even employees who have not worked for her for 10 or 15 years have been in touch. She has been a mummy to so many people.”

Giuseppina had two children, Giancarlo and Marcella, and owned several restaurants in the Da Bruno group, including in Mijas and Marbella.

Bruno and Giuseppina Filippone began working more than four decades ago in the world of food, and since 1994 in Marbella.

The couple were originally known for their Italian food but expanded from their initial Da Bruno restaurant to a group of eateries across the Costa del Sol.

Tributes to the woman flooded in from across the Costa del Sol, with Alberto Cohen from Ocio Music saying: “Two very great people”

He added: “RIP Giuseppina.”

