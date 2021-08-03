Supreme Court of Basque Country suspends mandatory masks on the beach

SUPREME COURT of the Basque Country has suspended the mandatory use of masks on the beaches and at swimming pools



The Superior Court of Justice of the Basque Country (TSJPV) has today, Tuesday 3, issued an order suspending the mandatory use of facemasks on trips and walks on beaches, and at swimming pools, but clarified that a mask should still be carried and used whenever it is not possible to maintain a safe distance of a metre and a half between people.

The Basque Government has assured that it will abide by today’s order of the TSJPV, and has said that, in any case, the mask is mandatory “always in any context, busy or crowded, in which an interpersonal distance of one and a half metres cannot be constantly maintained”.

After a sitting today, the order of the Administrative Litigation Chamber in the Basque Coutry, chaired by magistrate Luis Angel Garrido, decided to suspend the execution of the fifth paragraph of the decree of the Lehendakari of July 23, which had established the duty to wear a mask on all trips and walks on beaches and swimming pools.

This order has responded to a recent appeal that the Alava consumer association ASGASCON had filed against that decree of the Basque Government, which includes the latest measures adopted in the Basque Country to prevent the spread of Covid-19, as reported by cadenaser.es.

