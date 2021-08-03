Supreme Court of Basque Country suspends mandatory masks on the beach

SUPREME COURT of the Basque Country has suspended the mandatory use of masks on the beaches and at swimming pools
The Superior Court of Justice of the Basque Country (TSJPV) has today, Tuesday 3, issued an order suspending the mandatory use of facemasks on trips and walks on beaches, and at swimming pools, but clarified that a mask should still be carried and used whenever it is not possible to maintain a safe distance of a metre and a half between people.
The Basque Government has assured that it will abide by today’s order of the TSJPV, and has said that, in any case, the mask is mandatory “always in any context, busy or crowded, in which an interpersonal distance of one and a half metres cannot be constantly maintained”.
This order has responded to a recent appeal that the Alava consumer association ASGASCON had filed against that decree of the Basque Government, which includes the latest measures adopted in the Basque Country to prevent the spread of Covid-19, as reported by cadenaser.es.
