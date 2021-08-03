SUPERYACHT ‘Octopus’ will return from Gibraltar to Malaga port on Wednesday, August 4, for a one-month stay

This Wednesday, August 4 should see the return to Malaga port of the stunning ‘Octopus’ superyacht, as she heads back from Gibraltar, with reports saying she will spend at least one month moored up at a berth on the eastern jetty.

Mayan Queen IV, another megayacht, owned by Mexican billionaire, Alberto Bailleres is already moored up in Malaga, so from Wednesday, there will be two such vessels to admire at the port.

The ‘Octopus’ is owned by the heirs of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, and it was last put up for sale in 2019 at the price of €295 million, and has already spent time in Malaga waiting for potential buyers, becoming a regular visitor.

After its four-month 2019 visit, Octopus set sail for the Italian port of Cagliari, on January 14, 2020, and since that time, she has made short visits, the last time being in May, when she departed Malaga for Marseille on May 3, and according to Malaga Hoy, the yacht carried out a crew change operation last week, and will possibly extend her stay in Malaga to longer than one month this time.

This beautiful boat was built in the German factory Lürssen, between 2002 and 2003, with the participation also of the Howaldtswerke Deutsche Werft AG shipyard, and until 2009 was the largest non-state yacht in the world, but is no longer in the Top 10, even though it is still one of the largest and most luxurious private pleasure boats on the international scene.

At 126 metres (413ft) long, this craft is pure luxury and comes complete with a mini-submarine that has a capacity of 10 people, along with a submersible robot, and tomorrow, Wednesday, returns to the facilities of the port of Malaga waiting to find a new owner, as reported by malaghoy.es.

